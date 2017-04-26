App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell ACC; target of Rs 1552: Karvy Stock Broking

Karvy Stock Broking is bearish on ACC has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1552 in its research report dated April 24, 2017.

Sell ACC; target of Rs 1552: Karvy Stock Broking

Karvy Stock Broking's research report on ACC

ACC’s Q1CY17 operational performance better than our & consensus estimates, led by higher than expected volumes and lower than expected fixed costs. EBITDA of Rs 3.42 bn (-9% YoY) was 18% higher than our estimate of Rs 2.88 bn. Volume growth of 4% YoY was better than expectations. EBITDA/t stood at Rs 518/t (-13% YoY), came higher than our estimate of Rs 447/t led by lower fixed costs.

Outlook

Going ahead, we increase CY17E/18E estimates to factor in better Q1CY17 performance. CY17-18E is expected to see increase in profitability (on a low base of CY16) with EBITDA CAGR of 24% led by pick-up in volumes & margin improvement. However, valuation at 13.9x EV/EBITDA CY18E looks expensive and factors in most of the positives. Maintain Sell.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #ACC #Karvy Stock Broking #Recommendations #Sell

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.