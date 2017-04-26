App
Moneycontrol
Apr 26, 2017 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apr 26, 2017 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell ACC; target of Rs 1300: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bearish on ACC has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated April 22, 2017.

Sell ACC; target of Rs 1300: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on ACC

ACC’s numbers beat estimates marginally (EBITDA at Rs 476/t, our est was Rs 453, -13.6% YoY, 34.6% QoQ). Pricing declined 2.2% QoQ (Rs 4,265/t, 3.8% YoY), while new East capacities (4 mTPA) helped it deliver a 3.8% volume growth (6.6 mT). These peak season numbers hardly inspire confidence.

Outlook

Driven by expensive valuations we retain our SELL with (TP: Rs 1,300, 8.0x CY18 EV/EBITDA), while largely retaining our earnings estimates.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

