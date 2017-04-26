Sell ACC; target of Rs 1300: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on ACC

ACC’s numbers beat estimates marginally (EBITDA at Rs 476/t, our est was Rs 453, -13.6% YoY, 34.6% QoQ). Pricing declined 2.2% QoQ (Rs 4,265/t, 3.8% YoY), while new East capacities (4 mTPA) helped it deliver a 3.8% volume growth (6.6 mT). These peak season numbers hardly inspire confidence.

Outlook

Driven by expensive valuations we retain our SELL with (TP: Rs 1,300, 8.0x CY18 EV/EBITDA), while largely retaining our earnings estimates.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.