App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell ABB; target of Rs 1200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on ABB has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Sell ABB; target of Rs 1200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ABB


Gross margin at 36.2% improved 30bp YoY to touch an all-time high level. Initiatives undertaken over past 3-4 years in terms of increased localization, rationalization of supply chain, improving efficiency, better project management capabilities and lower raw material prices have helped keep gross margin at all-time high.


Outlook


We marginally cut our estimates for CY17/18 by 4%/1% to factor in margin compression on account of ECL provisioning. We downgrade our rating to Sell given premium valuations while maintaining our TP of INR 1,200 (35x March 2019E EPS of INR 34).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #ABB India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sell

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.