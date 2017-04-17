See upside in Gruh Finance: Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services told CNBC-TV18, "One can sell part of the investments in Gruh Finance and divert your investment into other sectors and stocks, so that you have a balanced portfolio. Second, if you have sentimental value attached, which you should not of course in stock market then continue to hold what you have."

He further added, "We have coverage and we would see some more upside. We are quite optimistic on the entire non-banking financial companies (NBFC)/ housing finance companies (HFC) segment going forward."