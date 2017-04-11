See Nifty open on positive note: Maximus Securities

Maximus Securities? Daily Report:

Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 1.00 from 1.08. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 9000 and increase in CE of 9300. PE of 9200 and CE of 9300 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 2.5 points at the opening bell.

