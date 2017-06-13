See negative opening: Maximus Securities

App
Jun 13, 2017 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Maximus Securities, trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 21 points at the opening bell.

Maximus Securities' derivative report:

Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 1.12 from 1.22. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 9600 and increase in CE of 9600.

PE of 9600 and CE of 9700 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

