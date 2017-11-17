App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 17, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

See gap up opening: Maximus Securities

According to Maximus Securities, trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 86 points at the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maximus Securities' derivative report:

Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 0.87 from 0.78. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 10200 and decrease in CE of 10300.

PE of 10200 and CE of 10300 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 86 points at the opening bell.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - F&O

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.