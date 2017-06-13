See gap up opening: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' market report:

Indian benchmark Index Nifty opened at 9647 and closed at 9616 after making a low of 9599. The Index started the week on a negative note, as investors seemed unenthusiastic by the revised rates on 66 items by the GST Council in its 16th meeting on Sunday and await the macroeconomic data to be released later. Next meeting will held on 18th June 2017.

Markets will react to the macroeconomic data i.e. IIP and CPI inflation data released on Monday.

Bank nifty opened at 23610 and closed at 23470 after making a low of 23442. Small cap last day made a high of 7372 and closed at 7314.

Nifty to open gap up by 23 points at 9644 against yesterday’s close of 9621.75 as per SGX Nifty.

