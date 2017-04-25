See flat to positive opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

A sharp recovery was seen in equity indices ahead of the April series expiry. Participation by banking along with auto, FMCG and realty helped the Nifty end 99 points higher. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 6 points. India VIX fell 1.2 percent and ended at 11.4.

FIIs sold Rs 280 crore while DIIs bought Rs 984 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 404 crore in index futures and Rs 745 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 1204 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9100 strike with 60 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9200 strike with 43 lakh shares. The 9300 and 9200 Call strikes saw reductions of 3.3 and 18.2 lakh shares, respectively, while 9200 and 9100 Put strikes saw additions of 21.5 and 9.4 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

The index saw nearly 16% additions in open interest and finally managed to end well above 21800 indicating long participation. The 22000 strike Call still has highest concentration of open interest indicating some consolidation near this level. However, the overall set-up remains positive.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 9175-9185 for targets of 9235-9255, stop loss: 9155.

Nifty Bank Future: The index saw nearly 16% additions in open interest and finally managed to end well above 21800 indicating long participation. The 22000 strike Call still has highest concentration of open interest indicating some consolidation near this level. However, the overall set-up remains positive. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 21650-21700, targets: 21800-21900, stop loss: 21580.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.