App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in the range of 9370-9380 for targets of 9320-9300, stop loss: 9400, says a report by ICICIdirect.

See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Benchmark indices traded in a broader range amid high volatility. With stock specific action, the index ended positive gaining 10 points. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 25 points. India VIX rose 5.4 percent and ended at 11.4.

FIIs sold Rs 612 crore while DIIs bought Rs 541 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 714 crore in index futures and bought Rs 793 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 176 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9000 strike with 46 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 48 lakh shares. The 9300 and 9500 Call strikes saw additions of 5.6 and 5.3 lakh shares, respectively, while 9200 and 9300 Put strikes saw additions of 7.5 and 6.0 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

After witnessing decent upside from the level of 22300, the index ended positive with participation seen in PSU and midcap private sector banks. Looking at the overall open interest data, we feel the index is well placed to test 22500. A close above these levels would open more upside.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in the range of 9370-9380 for targets of 9320-9300, stop loss: 9400.

Nifty Bank Future: After witnessing decent upside from the level of 22300, the index ended positive with participation seen in PSU and midcap private sector banks. Looking at the overall open interest data, we feel the index is well placed to test 22500. A close above these levels would open more upside. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22200-22250, targets: 22350-22500, stop loss: 22120.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #50-share Nifty #Brokerage Recos - F&O #ICICIdirect.com #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.