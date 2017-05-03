See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Benchmark indices traded in a broader range amid high volatility. With stock specific action, the index ended positive gaining 10 points. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 25 points. India VIX rose 5.4 percent and ended at 11.4.

FIIs sold Rs 612 crore while DIIs bought Rs 541 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 714 crore in index futures and bought Rs 793 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 176 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9000 strike with 46 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 48 lakh shares. The 9300 and 9500 Call strikes saw additions of 5.6 and 5.3 lakh shares, respectively, while 9200 and 9300 Put strikes saw additions of 7.5 and 6.0 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

After witnessing decent upside from the level of 22300, the index ended positive with participation seen in PSU and midcap private sector banks. Looking at the overall open interest data, we feel the index is well placed to test 22500. A close above these levels would open more upside.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in the range of 9370-9380 for targets of 9320-9300, stop loss: 9400.

Nifty Bank Future: After witnessing decent upside from the level of 22300, the index ended positive with participation seen in PSU and midcap private sector banks. Looking at the overall open interest data, we feel the index is well placed to test 22500. A close above these levels would open more upside. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22200-22250, targets: 22350-22500, stop loss: 22120.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.