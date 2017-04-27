See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty continued its buying spree and reached 9350. However, it saw a V-shaped recovery from 9300 after the sharp fall and ended near day’s high. Nifty futures ended in a discount of 10 points. India VIX rose 5.2 percent, ending at 11.7.

FIIs sold Rs 493 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1011 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 242 crore in index futures and Rs 848 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 1382 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9100 strike with 48 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9400 strike with 41 lakh shares. The 9300 and 9200 Call strikes saw reductions of 15.1 and 9.8 lakh shares respectively, while 9400 and 9300 Put strikes saw additions of 3.2 and 9.6 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Long participation for the May series continued where the index ended well above 22200 and added near 6 percent in open interest. As the index moved higher, the Call OI concentration has shifted towards 22500 indicating more upside in the banking space.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in the range of 9370-9380 for targets of 9320-9300, stop loss: 9400.

Nifty Bank Future: Long participation for the May series continued where the index ended well above 22200 and added near 6% in open interest. As the index moved higher, the Call OI concentration has shifted towards 22500 indicating more upside in the banking space. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 21980-22020, targets: 22200-22400, stop loss: 21900.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.