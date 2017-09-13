App
Sep 13, 2017 07:37 AM IST

Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust buys 4.87 lakh shares of S P Apparels

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC - SOSC bought 4,87,486 shares of S P Apparels.

Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust buys 4.87 lakh shares of S P Apparels

On September 12, The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC - SOSC bought 2,68,486 shares of S P Apparels at Rs 411.47 on the NSE and bought 2,19,000 shares at Rs 410.68 on the BSE.

On Tuesday, S P Apparels ended at Rs 409.10, up Rs 7.10, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 482 and 52-week low Rs 277 on 22 June, 2017 and 15 November, 2016, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 21.37 per share. (Jun, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 19.14.

