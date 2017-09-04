Schaeffler India: Betting big on synergies

Schaeffler India (formerly FAG Bearings), a prominent player in ball and roller bearings of all types for industrial and automotive applications, has announced the merger of its unlisted group companies viz. INA Bearings (INA) and LuK India (LuK) with itself to create a strong Schaeffler entity in India.

We believe that the merger is positive for the listed entity on the back of synergies that are expected to come in. The investor community also reacted positively to the news as is evident from the stock price reaction post the deal announcement.

Schaeffler India is a leader in spherical and cylinder roller bearings. The erstwhile unlisted entities like INA is into the manufacturing of needle/linear bearings, engine, transmission and chassis precision components and LuK manufactures clutch and transmission components and system.

The swap ratio is 10 shares each for every 65 shares of INA and 35 shares of LuK. It implies an additional number of 14.64 million shares to be issued by Schaeffler India, which will bring the total shares outstanding to 31.62 million, up from 16.62 million. After the deal, the promoter shareholding in the listed company will be 74 percent, up from 51 percent.

As per the management, the combined entity is expected to benefit from the synergies that the transaction will bring in and the resultant entity will be one of the largest bearings suppliers in India.

What does the merger mean for the new combined entity?

The company is expected to gain from the revenue synergies by bundling product offerings. After the merger, Schaeffler India will be able to expand its product range to include needle roller bearings, linear roller bearings and precision spindle bearings. Moreover, the company would be able to cater to the full range of solutions in engine, transmission as well as chassis areas to the automotive clients.

Currently, Schaeffler India generates bulk of its revenue from industrial after-market whereas for INA, it is from passenger vehicles (PV) and two wheelers (2W). LuK is a dominant player in the auto after-market. Hence, integration of these entities would lead to the resultant entity catering to a wide-range of products, especially products in high growth PV and 2W segments.

Schaeffler currently has 205 distribution networks in the industrial segment and lacks its reach in automotive sector where LuK has around 130 distribution channels. INA will also provide additional 30 channels to Schaeffler in the industrial segment. After the deal, the management of Schaeffler India expects that it would be able to leverage the distribution channels of both the unlisted entities.The management through the deal plans to optimise warehousing and freight movement. It believes that the efficiencies would come in by combining the freight movement, warehouse operations, and distribution channels and thereby reduce costs.As per the pro-forma numbers, the resultant entity will have Rs 35.7 billion in revenues and around 3,000 employees.

Historically, the combined entity (on pro-forma basis) clocked revenue growth of 10.1 percent compounded annually over CY13-16, higher than that 8.2 percent clocked by Schaeffler alone. EBITDA of combined entity also witnessed higher growth when compared to the Schaeffler alone. EBITDA margin of the combined entity improved to 15.9 percent in CY16 from 9.3 percent in CY13. These data points indicate that the combined entity is expected to be better than the individual pieces. The synergistic benefits stand to impact numbers positively.

Implied valuations of INA and LuK were 3.5 times and 3.6 times on an EV/sales basis, respectively, and 25.1 times and 20.9 times on EV/EBITDA basis, respectively.

While the valuation of Schaeffler India at 28.3x CY17 and 23.4x CY18 projected earnings looks fairly priced, we are optimistic about the outlook for business in the medium-term.

With synergies playing out in due course, we believe that the company is well placed to capture opportunities arising in both automotive and industrial space in India.