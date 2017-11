On November 16, 2017 State Bank Of India sold 2,69,336 shares of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television at Rs 18.16 on the BSE.

On Thursday, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television was quoting at Rs 18.15, down Rs 0.95, or 4.97 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 303.00 and 52-week low Rs 18.15 on 06 January, 2017 and 16 November, 2017, respectively.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 63.42 crore.