On April 24, 2017 SBI Mutual Fund sold 5075 shares of Triton Valves at Rs 1,301.84 on the BSE.

On Monday, Triton Valves ended at Rs 1,304.85, up Rs 6.45, or 0.50 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,700 and 52-week low Rs 910 on 24 October, 2016 and 24 June, 2016, respectively.