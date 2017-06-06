App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 06, 2017 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI gains 2% post opening of QIP share sale to raise Rs 11,000 crore

The country's largest lender on Monday opened share sale through a private placement at Rs 287.58 a piece to raise Rs 11,000 crore.

SBI gains 2% post opening of QIP share sale to raise Rs 11,000 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of State Bank of India were higher by around 2 percent intraday on Tuesday as investors cheered the lender’s plan to raise funds.

The country's largest lender on Monday opened share sale through a private placement at Rs 287.58 a piece to raise Rs 11,000 crore.

This is part of plans to garner Rs 15,000 crore capital from markets in the current fiscal.

In a regulatory filing, the bank on Monday said it has opened 'qualified institutional placement' (QIP) of equity shares of face value of Rs 1 to qualified institutional buyers.

"The floor price in respect of the issue, based on the pricing formula of SEBI, is Rs 287.58 per equity share of the bank and the relevant date for this purpose is June 5, 2017," the filing said. It further said the bank may offer a discount of not more than 5

percent to the floor price.

SBI, in 2014, had raised Rs 8,032 crore by selling shares through qualified institutional placement (QIP), largely aided by state-owned life insurer LIC.

The bank sold 5.13 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,565, which was the lower side of the price band it had set.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #State Bank of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.