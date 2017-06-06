SBI gains 2% post opening of QIP share sale to raise Rs 11,000 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of State Bank of India were higher by around 2 percent intraday on Tuesday as investors cheered the lender’s plan to raise funds.

The country's largest lender on Monday opened share sale through a private placement at Rs 287.58 a piece to raise Rs 11,000 crore.

This is part of plans to garner Rs 15,000 crore capital from markets in the current fiscal.

In a regulatory filing, the bank on Monday said it has opened 'qualified institutional placement' (QIP) of equity shares of face value of Rs 1 to qualified institutional buyers.

"The floor price in respect of the issue, based on the pricing formula of SEBI, is Rs 287.58 per equity share of the bank and the relevant date for this purpose is June 5, 2017," the filing said. It further said the bank may offer a discount of not more than 5

percent to the floor price.

SBI, in 2014, had raised Rs 8,032 crore by selling shares through qualified institutional placement (QIP), largely aided by state-owned life insurer LIC.

The bank sold 5.13 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,565, which was the lower side of the price band it had set.