Saumya Polymers LLP sells 10 lakh shares Astral Poly

On August 22, 2017 Saumya Polymers LLP sold 10,00,000 shares of Astral Poly Technik at Rs 645.05 on the NSE.

On Tuesday, Astral Poly Technik ended at Rs 644.30, down Rs 15.30, or 2.32 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 765 and 52-week low Rs 367.05 on 10 July, 2017 and 23 December, 2016, respectively.