Satin Creditcare up 4%, board meet on Nov 24 to consider issue of securities

Share price of Satin Creditcare Network added nearly 4 percent intraday Wednesday as the company is going to consider issue of securities on private placement basis.

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on November 24, to consider, discuss and approve the further issuance of securities on private placement basis, to persons belonging to promoter and non-promoter category, in compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

It will also consider and approve the notice of the extraordinary general meeting to obtain the approval of shareholders of the company on the aforesaid resolutions, including finalization of date, time and venue of the extraordinary general meeting.

The National Housing Bank has granted 'certificate of registration (under section 29 of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987) to commence business of a housing finance to Satin Housing Finance.

Satin Housing Finance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Satin Creditcare Network.

At 12:28 hrs Satin Creditcare Network was quoting at Rs 372.60, up Rs 5.30, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil