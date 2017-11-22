App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 22, 2017 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Satin Creditcare up 4%, board meet on Nov 24 to consider issue of securities

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on November 24, to consider, discuss and approve the further issuance of securities on private placement basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Satin Creditcare Network added nearly 4 percent intraday Wednesday as the company is going to consider issue of securities on private placement basis.

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on November 24, to consider, discuss and approve the further issuance of securities on private placement basis, to persons belonging to promoter and non-promoter category, in compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

It will also consider and approve the notice of the extraordinary general meeting to obtain the approval of shareholders of the company on the aforesaid resolutions, including finalization of date, time and venue of the extraordinary general meeting.

The National Housing Bank has granted 'certificate of registration (under section 29 of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987) to commence business of a housing finance to Satin Housing Finance.

Satin Housing Finance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Satin Creditcare Network.

At 12:28 hrs Satin Creditcare Network was quoting at Rs 372.60, up Rs 5.30, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.