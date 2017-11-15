App
Nov 14, 2017 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Satin Creditcare Network up 7% on strong September quarter nos

The company's gross NPA was down 17.5 percent at Rs 456 crore versus Rs 552.7 crore, QoQ.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Satin Creditcare Network advanced nearly 7 percent intraday Tuesday as it has turned profitable in the quarter ended September 2017 (Q2FY18) against loss reported in June 2017.

The company has registered net profit at Rs 11.2 crore against net loss of Rs 79.8 crore, Q-o-Q.

The net interest income of the company was up 29.7 percent at Rs 119.2 crore versus Rs 91.9 crore, YoY (up 41.1 percent QoQ)

The company's gross NPA was down 17.5 percent at Rs 456 crore versus Rs 552.7 crore, QoQ.

Cost to income ratio was at 57 percent versus 71.6 percent, QoQ and 53.9 percent YoY. The capital adequacy ratio remains fairly strong at 24.1 percent.

At 15:16 hrs Satin Creditcare Network was quoting at Rs 317.70, up Rs 13.50, or 4.44 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 477.10 and 52-week low Rs 243.55 on 07 February, 2017 and 12 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.41 percent below its 52-week high and 30.45 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

