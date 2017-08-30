Satidham Industries buy 60 lakh shares of Sarla Performance Fibers

On August 29, 2017 Hindustan Cotton Company sold 60,00,000 shares of Sarla Performance Fibers at Rs 48.03 on the NSE.

However, Satidham Industries bought 60,00,000 shares at Rs 48.06.

On Tuesday, Sarla Performance Fibers was quoting at Rs 46.35, down Rs 1.45, or 3.03 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 80 and 52-week low Rs 41.50 on 01 November, 2016 and 23 August, 2017, respectively.