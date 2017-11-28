App
Nov 28, 2017 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarva Priya Exports sells 2.20 lakh shares of BCL Industries

Sarva Priya Exports sold 2,20,543 shares of BCL Industries at Rs 137.20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
On November 27, 2017 Sarva Priya Exports sold 2,20,543 shares of BCL Industries at Rs 137.20 on the BSE.

On Monday, BCL Industries & Infrastructures ended at Rs 137.20, up Rs 3.70, or 2.77 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 137.20.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 9.70 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 14.14.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 68.58 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

