Sarva Priya Exports sells 2.20 lakh shares of BCL Industries

On November 27, 2017 Sarva Priya Exports sold 2,20,543 shares of BCL Industries at Rs 137.20 on the BSE.
On Monday, BCL Industries & Infrastructures ended at Rs 137.20, up Rs 3.70, or 2.77 percent on the BSE.
It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 137.20.
The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 9.70 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 14.14.The latest book value of the company is Rs 68.58 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.