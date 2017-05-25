Sarla Performance Fibers up 6%, board to consider buyback on May 27

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Sarla Performance Fibers gained 6.3 percent intraday Thursday as the company is going to consider buyback on May 27.

The board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on May 27, to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017.

The company will consider and recommend dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

The board may also consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company and other matters related and incidental thereto in the said meeting.

At 09:56 hrs Sarla Performance Fibers was quoting at Rs 61.90, up Rs 2.75, or 4.65 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 80.05 and 52-week low Rs 56.10 on 01 November, 2016 and 23 May, 2017, respectively.

Posted by Rakesh Patil