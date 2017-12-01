App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 01, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung India Securities buys 2 lakh shares of Agro Tech Foods

Samsung India Securities Master Investment Trust Equity bought 2,00,000 shares of Agro Tech Foods.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On November 30, 2017 Samsung India Securities Master Investment Trust Equity bought 2,00,000 shares of Agro Tech Foods at Rs 620.93 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Agro Tech Foods ended at Rs 627.10, up Rs 101.15, or 19.23 percent on the NSE. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 631.10.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 12.59 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 49.75.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 147.67 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 4.24

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.