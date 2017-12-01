Samsung India Securities buys 2 lakh shares of Agro Tech Foods

On November 30, 2017 Samsung India Securities Master Investment Trust Equity bought 2,00,000 shares of Agro Tech Foods at Rs 620.93 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Agro Tech Foods ended at Rs 627.10, up Rs 101.15, or 19.23 percent on the NSE. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 631.10.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 12.59 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 49.75.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 147.67 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 4.24