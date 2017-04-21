Samena Special Situations sells 86.12 lakh shares of CG Power

On April 20, 2017 Birla Mutual Fund AC Birla Sun Life Nintyfive Fund bought 56,72,000 shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions at Rs 79.50 on the BSE.

However, Samena Special Situations Mauritius sold 86,12,000 shares at Rs 79.51.

On Thursday, CG Power and Industrial Solutions ended at Rs 79.75, up Rs 0.10, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 88.65 and 52-week low Rs 60.65 on 18 August, 2016 and 20 April, 2016, respectively.