SAIL falls over 1%, JP Morgan remains neutral but sees upside potential with target of Rs 75 a scrip

Shares of Indian steel maker Steel Authority of India Limited fell over 1 percent on Wednesday and was trading at 81.75 per share.

Union Steel Minister Birender Singh on Tuesday said SAIL will sign an MoU with Arcelor Mittal for forming a joint venture to set up a 1.5 million tonne per annum auto-grade steel plant, in the next few days.

SAIL and ArcelorMittal had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in May 2015 to explore the possibility of setting up an autograde steel manufacturing facility under a joint venture in India.

The proposed JV will construct a cold rolling mill and other downstream finishing facilities in India, touted as one of the fastest-growing automotive markets in the world with the production expected to double between 2014 and 2020, from 3.6 million units to 7.3 million units.

Global research firm JP Morgan however has maintained a neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75 per share. It believes that there is value in the company with upside potential.

At 09:28 hrs Steel Authority of India was quoting at Rs 82.25, down Rs 0.75, or 0.90 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 84.00 and an intraday low of Rs 82.00.