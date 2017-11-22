App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 22, 2017 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SAIL falls over 1%, JP Morgan remains neutral but sees upside potential with target of Rs 75 a scrip

SAIL and ArcelorMittal had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in May 2015 to explore the possibility of setting up an autograde steel manufacturing facility under a joint venture in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Indian steel maker Steel Authority of India Limited fell over 1 percent on Wednesday and was trading at 81.75 per share.

Union Steel Minister Birender Singh on Tuesday said SAIL will sign an MoU with Arcelor Mittal for forming a joint venture to set up a 1.5 million tonne per annum auto-grade steel plant, in the next few days.

SAIL and ArcelorMittal had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in May 2015 to explore the possibility of setting up an autograde steel manufacturing facility under a joint venture in India.

The proposed JV will construct a cold rolling mill and other downstream finishing facilities in India, touted as one of the fastest-growing automotive markets in the world with the production expected to double between 2014 and 2020, from 3.6 million units to 7.3 million units.

Global research firm JP Morgan however has maintained a neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75 per share. It believes that there is value in the company with upside potential.

At 09:28 hrs Steel Authority of India was quoting at Rs 82.25, down Rs 0.75, or 0.90 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 84.00 and an intraday low of Rs 82.00.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.