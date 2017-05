On May 9, 2017 Saif India IV FII Holdings sold 2,02,000 shares of Atul at Rs 2,450.31 on the NSE.

On Tuesday, Atul ended at Rs 2,480.35, up Rs 30.60, or 1.25 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,569.90 and 52-week low Rs 1,795.40 on 25 April, 2017 and 24 June, 2016, respectively.