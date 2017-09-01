App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 01, 2017 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadbhav Engineering up 4% on projects win of Rs 900 crore

The company has been declared the successful bidder (L1) in respect of the bid invited by road & building department, government of Gujarat for the two projects on EPC Mode for aggregating value of Rs 900 crore.

Sadbhav Engineering up 4% on projects win of Rs 900 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Sadbhav Engineering advanced 4.6 percent intraday Friday as it has declared lower bidder by government of Gujarat.

The company has been declared the successful bidder (L1) in respect of the bid invited by road & building department, government of Gujarat for the two projects on EPC Mode for aggregating value of Rs 900 crore.

The projects include, upgradation to 6 lane with paved shoulders of Sayla-Bamanbore section of NH 8A on EPC mode in the state of Gujarat.

The other project includes, upgradation to 6 lane with paved shoulders of Bagodara-Limbdi section of NH 8A.

Both the above projects are part of 215 kms long stretch between Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

At 10:33 hrs Sadbhav Engineering was quoting at Rs 293.20, up Rs 4.80, or 1.66 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.