Sadbhav Engineering up 4% on projects win of Rs 900 crore

Shares of Sadbhav Engineering advanced 4.6 percent intraday Friday as it has declared lower bidder by government of Gujarat.

The company has been declared the successful bidder (L1) in respect of the bid invited by road & building department, government of Gujarat for the two projects on EPC Mode for aggregating value of Rs 900 crore.

The projects include, upgradation to 6 lane with paved shoulders of Sayla-Bamanbore section of NH 8A on EPC mode in the state of Gujarat.

The other project includes, upgradation to 6 lane with paved shoulders of Bagodara-Limbdi section of NH 8A.

Both the above projects are part of 215 kms long stretch between Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

At 10:33 hrs Sadbhav Engineering was quoting at Rs 293.20, up Rs 4.80, or 1.66 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil