Ruchi Soya surges 11% on board approval for restructuring plan

Sep 06, 2017 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The company at its meeting held on Sept 6, has given consent to explore an internal corporate restructuring exercise which will allow the company to consider various option such as sub-sidiarisation or de-merger of its business units in to separate entities.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Ruchi Soya Industries added 11.5 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of board approval for internal corporate restructuring.

The company at its meeting held on Sept 6, has given consent to explore an internal corporate restructuring exercise which will allow the company to consider various option such as subsidiarisation or de-merger of its business units in to separate entities.

This initiative will result in independent businesses, which would operate in the areas of edible oil refining and brands, palm plantation, oil seed crushing and foods, and renewable energy.

Dinesh Shahra, managing director of Ruchi Soya said, "The primary aim of undertaking this exercise is to unlock the value of our diverse businesses,"

"This process would allow the management to focus on the respective businesses with flexibility in fund raising for future growth and expansion."

At 13:32 hrs Ruchi Soya Industries was quoting at Rs 22.15, up Rs 1.25, or 5.98 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

