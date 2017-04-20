RS Software slips 7%, reports net loss of Rs 3.6 crore in Q4

Moneycontrol News

Share price of RS Software plunged nearly 7 percent intraday Thursday as it has reported a net loss for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company has registered a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.6 crore in March 2017 versus loss of Rs 4.2 crore, reported in December 2016.

The total income was down 1.9 percent at Rs 17.7 crore versus Rs 18.1 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's net loss has increased to Rs 3.6 crore (March 2017) from a net loss of Rs 3.2 crore, reported in same quarter last year.

The company has reported net loss of Rs 17.54 crore in FY2017 versus net profit of Rs 7.95 crore in FY2016.

At 10:15 hrs RS Software (India) was quoting at Rs 87, down Rs 4.60, or 5.02 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil