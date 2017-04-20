App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 20, 2017 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RS Software slips 7%, reports net loss of Rs 3.6 crore in Q4

The company has registered a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.6 crore in March 2017 versus loss of Rs 4.2 crore, reported in December 2016.

RS Software slips 7%, reports net loss of Rs 3.6 crore in Q4

Moneycontrol News

Share price of RS Software plunged nearly 7 percent intraday Thursday as it has reported a net loss for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company has registered a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.6 crore in March 2017 versus loss of Rs 4.2 crore, reported in December 2016.

The total income was down 1.9 percent at Rs 17.7 crore versus Rs 18.1 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's net loss has increased to Rs 3.6 crore (March 2017) from a net loss of Rs 3.2 crore, reported in same quarter last year.

The company has reported net loss of Rs 17.54 crore in FY2017 versus net profit of Rs 7.95 crore in FY2016.

At 10:15 hrs RS Software (India) was quoting at Rs 87, down Rs 4.60, or 5.02 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #RS Software

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.