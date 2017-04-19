RPP Infra Projects up 2% on Rs 97 crore order win in Bangladesh

Moneycontrol News

RPP Infra Projects shares up 2.5 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received order worth Rs 97 crore.

The consortium of Siemens and RPP Infra Projects has won order from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

“We have received the order from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB). The joint bid submitted by Siemens and RPP Infra Projects to Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) in respect of design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 230 KV and 132 KV substations on turnkey basis,” company said in press release.

The scope of the order for RPP Infra Projects will be in the civil work with the share worth approximately Rs 97 crore.

Arulsundaram, CMD of RPP Infra Projects said," This is significant development for RPP Infra Projects to work with Siemens, India. This is subsequent development in the right direction for RPP Infra Projects to execute orders in the International market."

"The said consortium would provide strength and will create better valuation for RPP Infra Projects shareholders," he added.

At 10:44 hrs RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 282.50, up Rs 5.80, or 2.10 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil