App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RPP Infra Projects up 2% on Rs 97 crore order win in Bangladesh

The scope of the order for RPP Infra Projects will be in the civil work with the share worth approximately Rs 97 crore.

RPP Infra Projects up 2% on Rs 97 crore order win in Bangladesh

Moneycontrol News

RPP Infra Projects shares up 2.5 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received order worth Rs 97 crore.

The consortium of Siemens and RPP Infra Projects has won order from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

“We have received the order from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB). The joint bid submitted by Siemens and RPP Infra Projects to Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) in respect of design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 230 KV and 132 KV substations on turnkey basis,” company said in press release.

The scope of the order for RPP Infra Projects will be in the civil work with the share worth approximately Rs 97 crore.

Arulsundaram, CMD of RPP Infra Projects said," This is significant development for RPP Infra Projects to work with Siemens, India. This is subsequent development in the right direction for RPP Infra Projects to execute orders in the International market."

"The said consortium would provide strength and will create better valuation for RPP Infra Projects shareholders," he added.

At 10:44 hrs RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 282.50, up Rs 5.80, or 2.10 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #RPP Infra Projects

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.