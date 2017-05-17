App
May 17, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RPP Infra Projects up 2% on Rs 33 crore order win

The order includes the civil work worth approximately Rs 33 crore at Tukkapur 400 VK AIS S/S1 - Andhra Pradesh, provided by Siemens.

RPP Infra Projects up 2% on Rs 33 crore order win

Moneycontrol News

Shares of RPP Infra Projects added 2.6 percent intraday Wednesday on order win worth Rs 33 crore from Transmission Corporation of Telangana (TSTRANSCO).

The order includes the civil work worth approximately Rs 33 crore at Tukkapur 400 VK AIS S/S1 - Andhra Pradesh, provided by Siemens.

The said work to be completed within 12 months.

Arulsundaram, chairman & managing director of RPP Infra said, "This is the next development and relationship with Siemens to execute orders in the domestic market."

"Siemens and RPP Infra relationship strengthened further and will create better valuation for RPP Infra shareholders," he added.

At 11:46 hrs RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 280.75, up Rs 3, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #RPP Infra Projects

