App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Bank of Scotland sells 2.56 crore shares of IDFC

THE ROYAL BK OF SCOT PLC AS DEP OF FIR ST ASI PAC LEADERS FD A SU sold 2,56,38,473 shares of IDFC.

Royal Bank of Scotland sells 2.56 crore shares of IDFC

On May 4, 2017 FRST STATE INVT ICVC STEWART INVSTRS ASIA PACIFIC LEADERS FD sold 1,37,78,160 shares of IDFC at Rs 62.04 on the NSE.

However, THE ROYAL BK OF SCOT PLC AS DEP OF FIR ST ASI PAC LEADERS FD A SU sold 2,56,38,473 shares at Rs 61 on the BSE.

On Thursday, IDFC ended at Rs 62.55, up Rs 1.95, or 3.22 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 71.30 and 52-week low Rs 41.55 on 26 October, 2016 and 05 May, 2016, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #FRST State Invt ICVC-Stewart Invstrs Asia Pacific Leaders FD #IDFC #THE ROYAL BK OF SCOT PLC AS DEP OF FIR ST ASI PAC LEADERS FD A SU

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.