Royal Bank of Scotland sells 2.56 crore shares of IDFC

On May 4, 2017 FRST STATE INVT ICVC STEWART INVSTRS ASIA PACIFIC LEADERS FD sold 1,37,78,160 shares of IDFC at Rs 62.04 on the NSE.

However, THE ROYAL BK OF SCOT PLC AS DEP OF FIR ST ASI PAC LEADERS FD A SU sold 2,56,38,473 shares at Rs 61 on the BSE.

On Thursday, IDFC ended at Rs 62.55, up Rs 1.95, or 3.22 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 71.30 and 52-week low Rs 41.55 on 26 October, 2016 and 05 May, 2016, respectively.