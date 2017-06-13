Rimco India buy 50 lakh shares of Equitas Holdings

On June 12, 2017 Creation Investments Equitas Holdings LLC sold 50,00,000 shares of Equitas Holdings at Rs 169 on the BSE.

However, Rimco India bought 50,00,000 shares at Rs 168.99.

On Monday, Equitas Holdings was quoting at Rs 154.20, down Rs 1.90, or 1.22 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206 and 52-week low Rs 144 on 28 July, 2016 and 24 May, 2017, respectively.