App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 13, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rimco India buy 50 lakh shares of Equitas Holdings

On June 12, 2017 Rimco India bought 50,00,000 shares of Equitas Holdings at Rs 168.99.

Rimco India buy 50 lakh shares of Equitas Holdings

On June 12, 2017 Creation Investments Equitas Holdings LLC sold 50,00,000 shares of Equitas Holdings at Rs 169 on the BSE.

However, Rimco India bought 50,00,000 shares at Rs 168.99.

On Monday, Equitas Holdings was quoting at Rs 154.20, down Rs 1.90, or 1.22 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206 and 52-week low Rs 144 on 28 July, 2016 and 24 May, 2017, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Equitas Holdings

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.