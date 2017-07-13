Rico Auto zooms 32% in two sessions after management meets investors

Moneycontrol News

Rico Auto shares added another 12.5 percent gains intraday Thursday, taking total gains to 32 percent in two consecutive sessions after the management met with investors on Wednesday.

The stock touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 83.90 today. In last one month, it rallied 39 percent and 75 percent in one year.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Arvind Kapur, Chairman, CEO & MD said change in product mix and tech adoption would aid margin improvement.

The company, which has been in the business of automotive components & assemblies, has also entered into defence segment.

It earned revenue around Rs 5 crore from the defence segment that it aims to hit Rs 100 crore mark in next 3-4 years, he said while expecting defence margin to be above 15 percent.

Profit of the company in last financial year grew by 63 percent to Rs 48.5 crore with revenue growth of 7 percent at Rs 1,079 crore compared with previous year.

Domestic business contributed 73 percent to revenue in FY17 and the rest was by exports. Aluminium castings segment's contribution to revenue was 71 percent and the rest by ferrous segment, the company said in its investors' presentation.

Finance cost during the quarter fell 16 percent to Rs 16.9 crore due to lower long term debts.

Operating profit increased 18 percent to Rs 115.6 crore and margin expanded 100 basis points to 10.7 percent compared with previous year.

As of March 2017, it has long term debt of Rs 67 crore (down from Rs 91.74 crore in FY16) and short term debt of Rs 114 crore (increased from Rs 85 crore in FY16).

Rico Auto is a supplier of automotive components & assemblies. It operates in ferrous and aluminium castings with ferrous currently forming 29-30 percent of total production.

Its clients include Maruti Suzuki, BMW, Renault, Honda, Volvo, General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, Fiat, Bentley etc.

At 12:51 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 79.10, up Rs 4.50, or 6.03 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar