App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 30, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Retain buy on Equitas but RoE likely to be low on scale down on micro finance business: Edelweiss

The firm believes that return on equity (RoE) is likely to be depressed as the company intends to bring down proportion of micro finance business while scale-up of non-MFI book will support 35 percent AUM growth over the FY18-20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Research and broking firm Edelweiss Financial has maintained a buy on Equitas Holdings with a target price of Rs 220.

The firm believes that return on equity (RoE) is likely to be depressed as the company intends to bring down proportion of micro finance business while scale-up of non-MFI book will support 35 percent AUM growth over the FY18-20.

Edelweiss is also of the view that visible benefit of successful execution from FY19 onwards is likely to bolster confidence and has Equitas as one of its top sector picks.

HK Raghavan, President - Inclusive and Outreach Banking, Equitas last month said that the banking transition is almost complete and for the first time they have crossed Rs 3000 crore in terms of deposits and 38 percent of this is CASA. He said the second half has always been good for lending and so hopes H2 will be good and so expect GNPAs in the non MFI business to be around March’17 levels.

At 11:20 hrs Equitas Holdings was quoting at Rs 147.80, up Rs 0.35, or 0.24 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 148.85 and an intraday low of Rs 145.50.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.