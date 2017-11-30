Retain buy on Equitas but RoE likely to be low on scale down on micro finance business: Edelweiss

Research and broking firm Edelweiss Financial has maintained a buy on Equitas Holdings with a target price of Rs 220.

The firm believes that return on equity (RoE) is likely to be depressed as the company intends to bring down proportion of micro finance business while scale-up of non-MFI book will support 35 percent AUM growth over the FY18-20.

Edelweiss is also of the view that visible benefit of successful execution from FY19 onwards is likely to bolster confidence and has Equitas as one of its top sector picks.

HK Raghavan, President - Inclusive and Outreach Banking, Equitas last month said that the banking transition is almost complete and for the first time they have crossed Rs 3000 crore in terms of deposits and 38 percent of this is CASA. He said the second half has always been good for lending and so hopes H2 will be good and so expect GNPAs in the non MFI business to be around March’17 levels.

At 11:20 hrs Equitas Holdings was quoting at Rs 147.80, up Rs 0.35, or 0.24 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 148.85 and an intraday low of Rs 145.50.