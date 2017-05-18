Restructuring plan drags CESC 10%, announces stock split

Moneycontrol News

Shares of CESC has locked at 10 percent lower circuit on the back of announcement of restructuring scheme.

The company has announced restructuring scheme which includes amalgamation of CESC Infra, Spencer's & Music World Retail with the company.

The company is going to list Haldia Energy, RP-SG Retail, RP-SG Biz Process Services on the exchanges.

The company also announced stock split of equity shares from Rs 10 per share into 2 shares of Rs 5 and will demerge its business into 4 units, which includes generation business, IT & 2 retail business.

The company's Q4 (Jan-March) standalone net profit was up marginally at Rs 295 crore against Rs 293 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company rose 6.7 percent at Rs 1,572 crore versus Rs 1,473 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 57 percent at Rs 204 crore and EBITDA margin was down at 13 percent.

At 14:48 hrs CESC was quoting at Rs 879.70, down Rs 97.70, or 10 percent.

There were pending sell orders of 1,129 shares, with no buyers available.

