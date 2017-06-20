Resistance for Nifty at 9620-9724; buy Equitas Holdings, Sun TV: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9560-9520 and the resistance is at 9620-9700-9724, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

The Nifty opened in the green and traded flat for the day to close mildly positive. Technically mow 9518 is a possibility if 9560 gives in and the breakout level is 9620.

Bank Nifty has support at 23400 and resistance at 23600.

Following are the bullish plays for the day:

Bharat Electronics | Base formation | Target Rs 174, stoploss Rs 168

Equitas Holdings | Indicator buy | Target Rs 161, stoploss Rs 154

Sun TV | Indicator buy | Target Rs 870, stoploss Rs 833