you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 19, 2017 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 9620-9724; buy Equitas Holdings, Sun TV: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9560-9520 and the resistance is at 9620-9700-9724, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

The Nifty opened in the green and traded flat for the day to close mildly positive. Technically mow 9518 is a possibility if 9560 gives in and the breakout level is 9620.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9560-9520 and the resistance is at 9620-9700-9724.

Bank Nifty has support at 23400 and resistance at 23600.

Following are the bullish plays for the day:

Bharat Electronics | Base formation | Target Rs 174, stoploss Rs 168

Equitas Holdings | Indicator buy | Target Rs 161, stoploss Rs 154

Sun TV | Indicator buy | Target Rs 870, stoploss Rs 833

UltraTech Cement | Base formation | Target Rs 4250, stoploss Rs 4060

tags #Bharat Electronics #Equitas Holdings #Prakash Gaba #Sun TV #Technical Analyst #Technicals #UltraTech Cement

