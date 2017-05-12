Resistance for Nifty at 9500-9633: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9330 and the resistance is at 9500-9633, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9422): We said ‘technically now if it continues up then the next logical target would be 9633, crucial support to watch would be 9330’. The Nifty unfolded strong but the banks weekly settlement was a dampener. Technically 9330 is a strong support to work with.