May 15, 2017 07:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Resistance for Nifty at 9500-9633: Prakash Gaba
The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9340 and the resistance is at 9500-9633, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.
Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:
Nifty (9401): We said ‘technically 9330 is a strong support to work with’. The Nifty traded weak as expected but has managed to stay above the crucial 9330 support. Technically now 9340 is a crucial support to work with.The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9340 and the resistance is at 9500-9633.