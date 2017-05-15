Resistance for Nifty at 9500-9633: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9340 and the resistance is at 9500-9633, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9401): We said ‘technically 9330 is a strong support to work with’. The Nifty traded weak as expected but has managed to stay above the crucial 9330 support. Technically now 9340 is a crucial support to work with.