Resistance for Nifty at 9414, says Prakash Gaba

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9307): We said ‘technically now 9150 is a crucial support and the all-time high of 9274 is under threat’. The Nifty unfolded as expected, the market is now trading in Blue Sky territory.

Technically now the next logical target is 9414 and crucial support to watch is 9270.

