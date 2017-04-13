Apr 13, 2017 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Resistance for Nifty at 9414; buy Bajaj Auto, Bombay Burmah: Prakash Gaba
Nifty has support at 9175-9154 and resistance at 9414 while Bank Nifty has support at 21600 and resistance at 22000, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9203)
Support: 9175-9154
Resistance: 9414
Bank Nifty (21667)
Support: 21600
Resistance: 22000
Stocks
Bullish Plays
Bajaj Auto: Base Formation
Target: Rs 2880
Stop loss: Rs 2820
Bombay Burmah: Breakout
Target: Rs 890
Stop loss: Rs 820
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: Breakout
Target: Rs 125
Stop loss: Rs 120
Federal Bank: Indicator Buy
Target: Rs 97Stop loss: Rs 92