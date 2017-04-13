App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 13, 2017 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 9414; buy Bajaj Auto, Bombay Burmah: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 9175-9154 and resistance at 9414 while Bank Nifty has support at 21600 and resistance at 22000, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9203)

Support: 9175-9154

Resistance: 9414

Bank Nifty (21667)

Support: 21600

Resistance: 22000

Stocks

Bullish Plays

Bajaj Auto: Base Formation

Target: Rs 2880

Stop loss: Rs 2820

Bombay Burmah: Breakout

Target: Rs 890

Stop loss: Rs 820

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: Breakout

Target: Rs 125

Stop loss: Rs 120

Federal Bank: Indicator Buy

Target: Rs 97

Stop loss: Rs 92

