Resistance for Nifty at 9380, 9400: Stewart & Mackertich

Taking global market cues Nifty is expected to open flat to negative. Immediate resistance is placed around 9380. 9400 is the next resistance. Downside pivotal supports are placed around 9300 and 9260.

Previous day, Nifty ended 0.51 percent up at 9359.90. It remained stuck in the price band of 9365 to 9324 for the entire session towards ending the day above 9350 mark. However, it failed to penetrate the resistance of 9380 and ended the session with a long legged Doji candle.

Nifty resistance of 9380 is still intact. 9400 is the next resistance. Downside pivotal support is placed around 9260. Midway crucial support is placed around 9300.

On the Nifty hourly chart, RSI has improved a bit following Nifty price action. However, investors are advised to be extremely cautious on rise as long as it trades below thick Nifty resistance zone 9380-9400. Downside pivotal supports are placed around 9300 and 9260. 50 hourly EMA is placed around 9300.

Considering Nifty multiple time frames and overall chart pattern that shows; Nifty is trading just below the short-term up trending channel resistance placed around 9380. 9400 is the next resistance. Hence, cautious trading is advised.

Previous day, Bank Nifty closed at 22720.10 (up 1.85 percent). Immediate resistances are placed around 22800 and 22900. 22450 and 22300 are the immediate supports.

Nifty crucial supports & resistances for the day—

Supports: 9300, 9260

Resistances: 9380, 9400

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.