you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 11, 2017 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 9230-9250: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9120 and the resistance is at 9230-9250, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9181): We said ?technically now 9250 is stiff resistance and a slide to 9120 is possible?. The Nifty opened in the green and trade soft to close marginally in the red. Technically now 9230 is stiff resistance and 9120 is still a possibility.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9120 and the resistance is at 9230-9250.

