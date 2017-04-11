Apr 11, 2017 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Resistance for Nifty at 9230-9250: Prakash Gaba
The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9120 and the resistance is at 9230-9250, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.
Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:
Nifty (9181): We said ?technically now 9250 is stiff resistance and a slide to 9120 is possible?. The Nifty opened in the green and trade soft to close marginally in the red. Technically now 9230 is stiff resistance and 9120 is still a possibility.The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9120 and the resistance is at 9230-9250.