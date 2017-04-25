Resistance for Bank Nifty at 22100: Stewart & Mackertich

Stewart & Mackertich’s Technical View:

Taking global market cues Nifty is expected to open positive and likely to hold intraday positive momentum as long as it trades above 9180. Immediate resistance is placed around 9250. 9280 is the next resistance. Downside supports are place around 9210 and 9180.

Previous day, Nifty ended 1.08 percent up at 9217.95. Previous Friday’s recovery from its 30 Daily EMA makes the way through the resistance of 9180 and, touched our pivotal resistance of 9220. Ending the session with a big marubozu candle above our resistance of 9180 is pointing towards short-term structural change. It closed nearer to day’s high of 9225, which is a sign of strength. Immediate resistance is placed around 9250. 9280 is the next resistance.

On the Nifty hourly chart, after rebounding from its 200 hourly EMA it closed above its 100 hourly EMA, now placed around 9155. Hourly RSI, after rebounding from its oversold zone, is moving in tandem with rising Nifty. And, that suggests this positive momentum may progress further. Down side crucial supports are placed around 9180 and 9155.

Considering Nifty multiple time frames and overall chart pattern that shows; Nifty recovery triggered by positive divergence in hourly RSI closed above 9180. Next resistances are placed around 9250 and 9280. However, negative divergence in Nifty daily RSI is still a concern.

Previous day, Bank Nifty closed at 21857.40 (up 1.42 percent). Immediate up-trending channel resistance is placed around 22100. While, the immediate support is placed around 21730.

Nifty crucial supports & resistances for the day

Supports- 9210, 9180

Resistances- 9250, 9280

