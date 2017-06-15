Repco Home Finance gains 4% on fund raising from International Finance Corporation

Moneycontrol News

Repco Home Finance shares rallied as much as 4.4 percent intraday Thursday after the housing finance company raised Rs 272 crore from the World Bank subsidiary.

"Securities allotment committee of the board of directors, on June 14, has approved the allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 272 crore on private placement basis to International Finance Corporation," the company said in its filing.

Repco raised funds at the rate of 8.05 percent on a semi-annual basis, for a tenure of 7 years. The fund allotment date is June 14, 2016 and maturity date would be May 18, 2024.

These debentures are rated as AA by rating agency CARE and are secured by book debts & pari-passu charge on immovable property.

At 10:33 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 912.60, up Rs 32.75, or 3.72 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar