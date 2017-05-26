Renaissance Jewellery hits 1-yr high, to consider buyback on May 30

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Renaissance Jewellery touched 52-week high of Rs 172, rises 7.6 percent intraday Friday as the company is going to consider buyback of its shares on May 30.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on May 30, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

The board will also consider and approve if deemed fit, the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, quantum & mode of buyback, constitution of buyback committee, record date for the purpose of buyback, appointment of intermediaries and other matters incidental thereto.

The company will consider the recommendation of final dividend, if any for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

At 12:14 hrs Renaissance Jewellery was quoting at Rs 167.60, up Rs 7.75, or 4.85 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil