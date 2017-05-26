App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renaissance Jewellery hits 1-yr high, to consider buyback on May 30

The company will consider the recommendation of final dividend, if any for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Renaissance Jewellery hits 1-yr high, to consider buyback on May 30

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Renaissance Jewellery touched 52-week high of Rs 172, rises 7.6 percent intraday Friday as the company is going to consider buyback of its shares on May 30.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on May 30, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

The board will also consider and approve if deemed fit, the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, quantum & mode of buyback, constitution of buyback committee, record date for the purpose of buyback, appointment of intermediaries and other matters incidental thereto.

The company will consider the recommendation of final dividend, if any for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

At 12:14 hrs Renaissance Jewellery was quoting at Rs 167.60, up Rs 7.75, or 4.85 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Renaissance Jewellery

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.