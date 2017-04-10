App
Apr 10, 2017 04:38 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Remain invested in JK Tyre: Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services is of the view that one may hold JK Tyre.

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services told CNBC-TV18, "I hope that the anti-dumping and MIP kind of move from the government would definitely help the Indian tyre manufacturing companies because there is tremendous amount of imbalance in terms of the dumping that happens from the Chinese tyres into our market and especially in the M&HCV segment and they are not as per the safety standards up to the mark. So, that is a big question mark. Having said that, on JK Tyre we would recommend a hold. We are quite positive on the sector overall."

"Replacement market is an evergreen market for tyre manufacturing companies and equally robust is the new order market because you will have definitely new launches coming through there by opening up opportunities for all the tyre manufacturing companies in India."

"The rubber prices are lower and crude oil prices if they head lower that is also an added positive for the tyre manufacturing companies. So, from a long term point of view hold on to it," he added

