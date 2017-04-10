Remain invested in Aurobindo Pharma: Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services told CNBC-TV18, "For a long-term view our advice would be to hold Aurobindo Pharma and because of certain news flow there was some amount of underperformance and the stock has been consolidating between that zone of Rs 650 and Rs 700 for a long time but we believe the capability and capacity of the management is in place, experience is there to resolve whatever issues that are dodging the company at least in the immediate short to medium-term and with that resolution we believe there could be higher targets. So from a long-term point of view hold on Aurobindo."

Aurobindo Pharma ended at Rs 656.85, down Rs 2.20, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.