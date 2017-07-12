Religare closes in the green after seeing steep fall in 2 consecutive sessions

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Religare Enterprises ended the session on a positive note, up over 1 percent, after witnessing a steep intraday fall for the second consecutive session where the stock fell nearly 10 percent.

Statements from the company to multiple media outlets, denying the sale of pledged promoter sales, could have arrested the slide in the stock.

On Tuesday, the stock was locked in lower circuit of 20 percent after reports emerged that lenders, with whom the promoters had pledged shares, had sold off the open market.

The stock continued its fall on Wednesday, falling nearly 10 percent as doubts over the financial situation of the company could have emerged among investors. However, in the last hours of trading, the scrip staged a strong recovery, helping it past the green line.

The fall led to a lot of value erosion as well. As of Tuesday’s closing hours its shares had halved from their value from three months ago, Business Standard said in its report. The publication further explained that the Malvinder and Shivinder Singh directly and through holding companies owned 50.89 percent in Religare The steep fall in prices, it added, could have put pressure on lenders holding these shares.

A Religare spokesperson told Business Standard, “Please note that no lenders have sold or are selling any shares of Religare (REL) pledged by the Promoters. As you know prices are determined by demand and supply and other market dynamics.”

At the close of market hours on Wednesday, Religare Enterprises was quoting at Rs 103.70, up Rs 1.35, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.