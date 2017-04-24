How Reliance has performed during quarterly results and why it may surge this time

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Industries (RIL), which is scheduled to report its results for the quarter ended March 31 on Monday post market hours, has posted muted performance around the time of its results in the past few quarters but the stock may buck the trend this time.

Data show that the stock has posted negative returns in the past four quarters on the day after its results. Over the past eight quarters, the stock goes into the earnings (ahead of or on the day of the earnings) with flattish performance.

"This quarter has been an exception where the stock broke an 8-year high on Feb 21 and marched northwards making 52-week high,” Rohit Singre, Senior Research Analyst (Equity – Technical) at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd told Moneycontrol.com.

“We expect profitability of the company for the current quarter on a consolidated basis to be flat both on sequential as well as on a yearly basis but the commentary on Jio and energy project execution will be the key,” he said.

This time, RIL's fourth-quarter earnings are expected to be steady to strong as higher petchem profitability may drive sequential operational improvement.

Petchem segment should benefit from strong cracker margins, analysts believe. According to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, gross refining margin during the quarter is expected to be at USD 10.9 a barrel against USD 10.8 a barrel in the previous quarter.

RIL is expected to report 11.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to Rs 8,081.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared to Rs 7,227 crore reported in the year-ago period, IDFC Capital said in a report.

The net sales are likely to rise by 30.9 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 653,723 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared to Rs 499,570 crore reported in the year-ago period.

After the 2008 crash, RIL stock performance was muted for nearly eight successive years.

This heavyweight counter broke out of a massive consolidation phase finally on February 21, when the stock moved out of the long multi-year congestion zone to confirm a strong technical breakout.

The price development was accompanied by humongous volumes; indicating tremendous buying interests, said experts.

The stock has been a standout performer on D-Street so far in the year 2017. It has already rallied nearly 30 percent so far in the year and is close to reclaiming the tag of ‘King of D-Street’ -- the company with highest market capitalisation on the BSE.

“There has been no stopping for this stock as the prices hastened beyond the 1400 mark in no time to give 30 percent returns. Hence, as far as direction is concerned, it remains strongly up and the higher degree chart structure looks extremely sturdy,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst Technical, and Derivatives, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.com.

“If we consider past four quarterly results day, the stock prices have been trading with a slightly negative bias post results on three out four occasions. However, we do not expect the history to repeat itself if we consider the recent price and volume activity in the counter,” he said.

We have collated a list of views on how to trade RIL ahead of Q4 results:

Analyst: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Since the last three weeks, this counter is consolidating with an ‘Inside Bar’ kind of formation on the weekly charts which has a range of Rs 1337 – 1449. Considering the fact that the scrip has already rallied 30 percent in the last three months, one can safely assume that such a robust move can be in anticipation of good numbers which the market tried factored in.

Hence, there will a threat of backlash from the trading community if the expectations are not met on result day.

Therefore, we recommend investors who already own this counter to buy out of the money put with a strike price of 1360 to protect the downside risk related to result-day volatility whereas fresh buying can be considered around 1350 levels if scrip corrects.

Analyst: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst Techical and Derivatives, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd.

We expect the stock to continue its northward rally to surpass the all-time high quite soon. Every meaningful dip in this stock is likely to get bought into.

Thus, traders/investors who remained on the sidelines in the recent run should pounce on to any decline towards 1350 – 1300 (if any) post the result announcement. A strong base has now been shifted towards Rs 1,235 and we do not expect the stock to go below this level in the near-term.

Foram Parekh, Research analyst (Equity – Fundamental) at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd

Talking about past behavior of the stock on result day, we haven’t seen much moment historically. We are recommending short strangle strategy can be used to eat the premium. The strategy consists of simultaneously selling one slightly out of the money Call & one slightly out of the money Put.

Rohit Srivastava, Fund Manager – PMS, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

RIL has been outperforming the market since Nov however it may have completed this move and is due for a correction. This has been one of the best performing periods in years. A pull back to Rs1300 or 1234 in the coming weeks cannot be ruled out, and a move above Rs 1450 may change this opinion.

Birendrakumar Singh, AVP – Technical Research, Systematix shares and stocks

Reliance gave a multiyear breakout in February 2017. The breakout is out of the 8 years of consolidation that has formed a “NeoWave Non Limiting Triangle” pattern. The breakout of this 8 years of consolidation is significant, indicates a target of Rs1,735-2,002 and higher.

Short term trend is overbought and is likely to consolidate in a range of Rs1,319 and Rs1,448 levels. One should maintain existing long position, in the case of a reaction buy in a range of Rs1,340-1,319 levels.

A decisive move above Rs1,448 would indicate further breakout with an immediate target of Rs1,513. Long term target is placed at Rs1,735-2,002, time period 18 months.

Reliance Industries owns Network 18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.